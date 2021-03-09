Solano County customers remain cautious as restaurants prepare to reopen indoors

DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) – The California Department of Public Health announced that nine counties have improved their COVID-19 status into less restrictive reopening tiers.

Solano County was one of the nine and is moving from the purple to the red tier, allowing some business restrictions to ease beginning Wednesday.

The Solano Baking Company in Dixon has been serving takeout and pickup orders since the county went back to the purple tier during the holiday surge in the fall of 2020.

The bakery is fortunate not to rely solely on indoor dining.

“For all the restaurants that only offer indoor dining, we’re absolutely thrilled,” said Solano Baking Company owner Kendra Benz.

Many customers are longtime residents, like Mike Hamilton.

“It’s a very positive step in the right direction, opening up the businesses,” Hamilton said.

In small, tight-knit communities, the pain is shared.

“I know a lot of business owners and a lot of people who work in these businesses and it’d be a great thing to open them up as soon as possible,” Hamilton said.

Beginning Wednesday, coronavirus restrictions will be eased to include indoor dining at 25% of capacity.

Customers told FOX40 that they will still remain cautious.

“I’ll go into a restaurant if seating was spaced wide,” said restaurant customer Dave Joshel. “I’ll go inside, but if it gets too crowded, I wouldn’t feel comfortable.”

Local resident Alan Hill told FOX40 it will be months before he goes inside a restaurant to eat, even though he’s been vaccinated.

“I think it’s good for businesses, but I’m not going to go back inside yet,” Hill explained. “Even out here talking, I’m going to keep my mask on.”

Both Joshel and Hill said they are waiting for more people to get vaccinated, but there is room for optimism on that front.

“People who have both vaccinations are able to be out and about with more people,” Benz said. “So I think we’re turning the corner on a very long and difficult year.”

Those who are fully vaccinated have been asked to continue wearing masks and maintain social distancing when in public, according to guidance just released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

California public health officials said that once 2 million vaccines are given to highly vulnerable and underserved communities that have the highest infection rates, counties will be given more leeway in the number of new infections and positive tests they register before moving to a lower tier.

The announcement gives counties that didn’t move to the red tier this week a better opportunity to get to a lower tier in the next week or two.