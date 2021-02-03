Solano County DA: Man fatally shot by CHP officers on side of I-80 after drawing gun

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was shot and killed on the side of Interstate 80 Saturday night by California Highway Patrol officers after the Solano County District Attorney’s Office said the man drew a gun on them.

The district attorney’s office said the shooting happened on westbound I-80 after 10:31 p.m. just west of Dixon Avenue.

CHP officers were in the area at that time responding to 911 calls reporting a single-vehicle accident, according to the Solano County DA’s office.

When they arrived, the Solano County DA’s office said the officers found a vehicle stuck off the shoulder of the road with damage to the back window.

As officers were investigating the accident, the man they were talking to “suddenly drew a loaded firearm and threatened the officers’ safety,” according to the Solano County DA’s office.

Both officers responded by shooting the man and despite life-saving measures, the man died at the scene, according to the Solano County DA’s office.

On Tuesday, Black Lives Matter Sacramento identified the man as 29-year-old Sacramento resident Karl Walker on Twitter.

On Saturday January 30th, 2021, California Highway Patrol murdered 29 year old Sacramento man Karl Walker while he ran out of gas and needed help on the side of the freeway in Dixon California. #JusticeForKarlWalker pic.twitter.com/B4K8fu0g8g — Black Lives Matter Sacramento (@BLMSacramento) February 2, 2021

On Wednesday, the Solano County DA’s office confirmed Walker’s identity.

Due to Solano County’s Officer Involved Fatal Incident Protocol, an independent investigation into the shooting is being conducted by the newly-formed Solano County Major Crimes Task Force, according to the Solano County DA’s office.

The investigation of the shooting is ongoing. No additional details were released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.