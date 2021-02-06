Solano County DA: Man fatally shot on I-80 by CHP appeared intoxicated, refused to drop gun

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Solano County District Attorney’s Office released additional details Friday in the shooting death of a Sacramento man on Interstate 80 by California Highway Patrol officers.

At around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 30, authorities were notified by travelers that a vehicle was on the shoulder of I-80 near Oday Road looking like it had been in an accident, according to officials.

Some of the travelers stopped along the road to help and the DA’s office said the driver of the damaged vehicle appeared to be intoxicated.

The DA’s office said CHP officers were on their way to the scene when they were told that the driver may have been driving under the influence.

When they arrived, CHP officers said they saw a vehicle about 20 feet from the highway down the embankment facing the frontage road with damage to the back window.

The DA’s office said the back window was shattered with a significant amount of glass missing from it.

The CHP officers then saw a man get out of the driver’s seat and attempted to talk and check on him, according to the DA’s office.

On Tuesday, Black Lives Matter Sacramento identified the man as 29-year-old Sacramento resident Karl Walker on Twitter. On Wednesday, the DA’s office confirmed Walker’s identity.

According to additional details released Friday, Walker showed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol and “appeared evasive with the officers keeping his hand in his sweatpants,” according to the DA’s office.

The officers asked Walker to show his hands for his safety and theirs and Walker responded, “I’m not going to do that,” according to the DA’s office.

The DA’s office said Walker pulled out a loaded 9mm handgun and the CHP officers repeatedly gave commands to drop the gun, but Walker refused.

While being close to officers, the DA’s office said Walker pointed the gun towards one of the officers.

Both officers responded to the threat by shooting Walker and despite life-saving measures, the DA’s office said Walker died at the scene.

Due to Solano County’s Officer Involved Fatal Incident Protocol, an independent investigation into the shooting is being conducted by the newly-formed Solano County Major Crimes Task Force.

The Solano County Major Crimes Task Force will continue to investigate the shooting and once completed, will forward the investigation to the DA’s office for an independent review.

As this investigation is still ongoing, the DA’s office said no further details will be released until the final review is concluded.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should call the Solano County Major Crimes Task Force at 707-784-1828.