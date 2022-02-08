Solano County deputies still searching for murder suspect 20 years later

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — No one knows more than Wendy Burton how the serenity along Highway 113 and Brown Road was once anything but serene.

“It’s not going to change her being gone. And I know there’s some people out there that maybe think, well Heather’s gone. So, you know what, why say anything? She’s dead. So why bother. This is why. If you met my two daughters, that’s why. If you have an idea what this has done to our family, there’s a hole that never can be filled,” Burton told FOX40.

Thursday marks 20 years ago that someone dumped the beaten and crumpled body of Heather Lee Ann Hibbs, Burton’s 21-year-old daughter.

“Heather was a very bright spirit. She was like a ray of sunshine,” Burton said.

Solano County investigators know Hibbs was last seen about a month before her death, around Jan. 11, 2002, in San Francisco. She was seen again shortly after at the Solano Mall in Fairfield leaving with an unidentified person in a blue truck.

Beyond that, detectives remain at a loss, trying for more than two decades, to figure out who and why someone would kill Hibbs.

Deputy Brian Miller was the original detective on the cold case.

“There may be someone who’s willing to come forward and break that cloak of secrecy … help us put the puzzle together and come to a conclusion and make an arrest,” Miller posted on Facebook.

“It’s very painstaking for her, to have these unanswered questions of who killed her daughter and is this person out there continuing to commit these crimes or has committed other in the past that we don’t know about?” said Solano County Sheriff’s Office Det. Charles Olmstead.

They all hope that in 2022, someone will finally stand up and tell them who’s responsible for Hibb’s death.

“Getting another monster off the street is what it’s going to take to keep everyone else in the community safe. And getting justice for Heather is priority,” said family advocate Mary Borchers.

“If this was your child, and I knew who killed your child, you would want me to come forward and you would want me to do the right thing,” Burton said.

If anyone has any information that could help detectives finally solve this case, the Solano County Sheriff’s Office is asking that they please give them a call, and they can remain anonymous.