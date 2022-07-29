DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — While working their beat on Sunday, Solano County Sheriff’s Deputies used a garden hose to slow a vegetation fire that was threatening a home in Dixon, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said that the fire was near Hawkins Road and Pitt School Road, when Deputies Lopez and Schilling noticed the roadside fire spreading at a rapid rate.

Courtesy of the Solano County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputies attempts to alert the homeowners did not work, according to the sheriff’s office, so the two grabbed a nearby hose and started fighting back the fire.

Eventually the Dixon Fire Department did arrive to the home, the sheriff’s office said, and the deputies were released from their firefighting duties.