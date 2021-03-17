Solano County deputy shares views through raps on TikTok

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – Stephanie Cherry says she’s an artist, reaching people she’s never even met.

She has 2.3 million likes and over 200,000 thousand followers, who she calls her “supporters,” on TikTok, and she says it all began at an early age writing poetry.

“Oh my gosh you’re reaching all these people. I’m just like, am I,” Cherry laughs.

During her Fairfield High School days with a karaoke machine with a tape deck and her cousin on hand, she turned those poetry verses to music.

The Sacramento State alumna now uses TikTok to share her views on current events.

“Like cancel culture for example. People just jump the gun, they want to cancel people, they want to test,” Cherry explained. “For me I feel like what does that do? Because you don’t learn anything from doing everything right. So if you make a mistake, then you can learn from that.”

Her supporters will send her a request to write about something personal they’re going through, like divorce or the loss of a loved one.

“Me writing songs for people and being a voice for them, it comes easily for me,” Cherry told FOX40. “I’m very humbled. And I appreciate that because I feel like I help them in some way.”

The 36-year-old Fairfield native also helps in her community in other ways, as a deputy with the Solano County Sheriff’s Office.

She says there is more than one side to a story, and she wants to offer a different perspective, helping to bridge a gap, at a time when the relationship between the public and law enforcement can be volatile.

“I’ve even had messages like I don’t like cops. But I like you. We need more people like you,” Cherry said.

She says music is the language that everyone has. No matter where they’re coming from.

“I am Stephanie. I just happen to be a deputy,” she said.

