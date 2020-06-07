Solano County evacuation orders lifted as Quail Fire burns 1800 acres, 40% containment

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Quail Fire in Solano County has burned roughly 1,800 acres so far and is 40% contained, according to Cal Fire.

Fire crews have been fighting the blaze all day working to build containment lines. They are trying to get the fire as much under control as they can before Sunday night

With more wind in the forecast, they are worried about embers whipping up and starting large flames again.

“It was just like a Dante’s Inferno type of thing,” resident John Clark told FOX40. “We were very lucky. A lot of work to clear the underbrush went into it and it definitely paid off.”

Clark sees these scorched palm trees littering his front driveway as a small price to pay.

His Solano County home made it through the Quail Fire. His neighbors down the street on Putah Creek Road were not as fortunate.

With at least three buildings destroyed in the fire so far, crews are hard at work lighting back fires and using chain saws to build containment lines.

“The concern is that people don’t see the smoke they don’t see the fire and they think the fire is out. That is absolutely not the case,” said Capt. Paul Lowenthal, Assistant Fire Marshal in the San Jose Fire Department. “With the weather we are anticipating and the winds, the last thing we want is an ember to get blown across our line and get some of the unburnt fuels going again.”

With roughly 100 buildings threatened, evacuation orders were in place Saturday from Quail Canyon to Pleasants Valley Road.

But just after 4:00 p.m. Sunday Solano County announced the mandatory and advisory evacuations for the Quail Fire had been lifted.

“Funny, we weren’t aware there was an evacuation order,” said Clark.

Only residents will be allowed through the checkpoint and they must show ID.