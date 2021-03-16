Solano County expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to residents 50+

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Solano County health officials have expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include all residents 50 and older.

Solano County is the first Bay Area county to expand eligibility for this age demographic.

Last week, Solano County officially moved into the red tier, which allows restaurants to serve people indoors.

Check out the interactive dashboard below on the state’s COVID website:

On Monday, the state opened up vaccine eligibility for people with specific health conditions or severe disabilities.

For example, people who live in certain congregated spaces, and public transit workers can book an appointment.

My Turn will notify you once you’re eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.