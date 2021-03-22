Solano County faces vaccine shortage compared to other counties

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Solano County leaders and public health officials say the state is not providing enough vaccinations to combat COVID-19 compared to the other counties.

“That’s actually very concerning to us,” explained Solano County health officer Dr. Bela Matyas. “Out of the 58 counties, we are number 56 over the last couple of weeks.”

The ranking means Solano County falls on the low end for the number of vaccinations allocated to each county over that two-week period.

Matyas says the ranking doesn’t make any sense because their position would imply that Solano County has had no problems with the vaccine rollout.

“Nothing can be further from the truth,” Matyas explained. “We are a county with great diversity. We are a county that’s relatively poor. We are a county that very clearly has a lot of health inequities. And ironically when the state identified all of those ZIP codes in the lowest quarter, four of those are in our county. So, how can any of those facts makes sense for the fact that we’re getting so little vaccines?”

“If it were genuinely based on need, we should be in the middle of the pack,” Matyas added. “We should be getting a higher than the average allocation of vaccines, not one of the lowest allocation of vaccines.”

Vacaville resident Alan Johnson got his first shot, as soon as he found out the county was offering the vaccinations to people 50 years old and older.

“I actually was waiting to get it and I contacted my doctor because I fly for Angel Flight and I’m in contact with patients so they wanted me to get it,” Johnson said. “And I contacted my doctor to try to get on the schedule, and while we were dealing with the back-and-forth I got an email from North Bay that just said come on down because the age limit had been lowered to 50.”

County officials said those lining up for vaccines are not being impacted and doctors are requesting more vaccines from the state.