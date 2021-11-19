Solano County Fair Association to revisit gun show ban after Brown Act concerns

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Solano County Fair Association will revisit its decision to halt gun shows at the fairground.

The board had previously voted to no longer host gun shows at their fairground at an Aug. 9 special meeting. But according to the SCFA, they will be holding another special meeting on Dec. 1 due to feedback from the community and concerns they weren’t in full compliance with the Brown Act. California’s Brown Act guarantees that the public is allowed to attend and participate in meetings of local agencies and legislative bodies.

The meeting will be held in person at McCormack Hall at 6 p.m. Those who cannot attend in person will be able to join through Zoom.

“To maximize public participation, our Board has decided to host the December 1st meeting in-person, here at the fairgrounds, in addition to offering a means to attend electronically. McCormack Hall is large enough to accommodate this meeting while still providing for ample social distancing,” SCFA Executive Director Mike Ioakimedes said.

The Solano County Fairground normally has about four gun shows per year. All those shows are with the same promoter, Code of the West.