SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters have made huge progress fighting the Quail Fire in Solano County.

The fire has burned 135 acres and is 75% contained as of Sunday.

Cal Fire says all evacuation orders have been lifted.

Homeowners in the area are thankful to Cal Fire for their tremendous efforts on the fire.

“The attack they put on this fire was truly outstanding,” said Mark Toponce, a Quail Canyon homeowner.

Toponce expressed gratitude to all of the firefighters who worked hard to stop forward progress and save his home below a scorched foothill.

“Because we live here, we watched them all night. Headlamps and ground crews addressing the fire… it was really great work.”

Firefighters reminded the public that everyone has a part to play to help prevent fires. This includes clearing dry brush and creating defensible space around homes. The risk of fire could greatly reduce if measures like these are taken by homeowners.

Toponce was able to do this to his property well in advance of the summer season.

“What we’ve done is mowed as much land as you possibly can. It goes down here and around the corner, and as you can see over here, it goes out there over 100 yards,” he said.

Cal Fire says it’s important to keep fire prevention in mind even if you live in a more urban area.

“Whether we’re in a city or a rural area, the fire doesn’t matter whether it’s in a city or rural area. If there’s fuel it’s going to burn,” said Tyree Zander, Fire Prevention Specialist for Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit.

Cal Fire reminds homeowners to make sure you mow your lawn before 10 a.m. so the grass has more moisture to help put out fires if sparks ignite.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.