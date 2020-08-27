Solano County judge clears wrongly convicted man who spent nearly three decades in prison

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Bob Fenenbock was headed back home to Hawaii after spending nearly three decades behind bars for being wrongly convicted of a 1991 murder that he did not commit.

“After 29 years, I am on my way home,” Fenenbock told FOX40.

On Monday, Solano County Superior Court dismissed all charges and reversed the 67-year-old’s conviction based on newly-discovered evidence, including the confession of the true killer.

“It seems like it’s hitting me in small doses. Almost knocks me off my feet every time it does,” Fenenbock said.

It took many years of tireless work by the Northern California Innocence Project, along with the team of Fenenbock’s dogged attorneys, who wouldn’t quit.

“It was clear that he was an innocent man and he never should’ve been convicted in the first place,” said Jim Bennett, with Morrison & Foerster.

Fenenbock said during his incarceration, he worked in the prison’s law library, putting together his own appeals.

The state relied on a 9-year-old boy to implicate him. But there was no physical evidence.

The man who confessed to the killing was not heard during Fenenbock’s trial and later considered post-conviction evidence.

Bennett said law enforcement at the time carried much credibility with jurors. That added to the jurors giving credence to the boy’s testimony.

“Was the product of improper law enforcement interrogation techniques where, basically, they planted the story in him, which they got him to tell,” he explained.

“I mean, I knew what they did to me,” Fenenbock said. “I just always believed that some time and at some point, somebody was going to have to take a look at this if I kept sticking it in people’s faces. And with the help of my attorneys, here I am.”

With the love and support of his two daughters and his family, they shared one goal.

“That I was innocent and they were gonna do what they could to set the record straight, and they did,” Fenenbock said.

There’s just one more thing that Fenenbock has to accomplish now that he’s out.

“Red Lobster. They’ve got a killer commercial. I’ve been watching it for decades,” he said.