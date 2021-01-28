Solano County lifts evacuation warning for LNU burn scar after flood worries

(KTXL) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office has lifted the evacuation warning for part of the LNU Lightning Complex burn scar.

Residents were warned Tuesday that high winds could disturb unstable ground left behind by last year’s fires and cause a mudslide.

Although the sheriff’s office lifted that warning Thursday, they advised residents they should still remain wary and prepared.

The Office of Emergency Services had previously said they were concerned about rain in the area.

“We’re concerned about flooding, mudslides and debris flows that could block the flow of water, causing flash floods in Solano County and the burn area from the LNU Lightning Complex Fire,” said Don Ryan, Emergency Services Manager for Solano County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office advises people to have a go-bag ready and to visit SolanoCounty.com for more information on how to be prepared for a storm.