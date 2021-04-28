Solano County officials: Arson suspect arrested in deadly 2020 Markley Fire

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials in Solano County announced at a news conference Wednesday afternoon that last year’s deadly Markley Fire was caused by arson and a suspect is in custody.

The Solano County sheriff and district attorney reported the two deaths linked to the August 2020 fire are being investigated as homicides. Both victims were found in their homes in unincorporated Solano County.

Solano County officials named Victor Serriteno as the suspect in the investigation.

Serriteno was already in custody on suspicion of killing Priscilla Castro and burning her body. The 32-year-old woman from Vallejo was reported missing after Vacaville authorities say she went on a date with Serriteno just a day before the LNU Lightning Complex fires were sparked.

Her burned body was found Sept. 2 near Lake Berryessa.

Solano County Sheriff & DA announced last year’s Markley fire, was caused by arson. Two deaths considered homicide.

Suspect was already in custody.@FOX40 — Rowena Lugtu-Shaddox (@RoShaddox) April 28, 2021

The Markley Fire was a smaller fire that merged with others into the LNU Lightning Complex that burned parts of Lake, Napa, Sonoma, Solano and Yolo counties.

Six people died and five others were injured. Nearly 1,500 structures were destroyed.

The LNU Complex was the fifth-largest wildfire in California history.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.