Solano County Public Health confirms first case of flu and COVID-19 co-infection

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Solano County resident under the age of 65 has tested positive for the first case of flu and COVID-19 co-infection, according to the county’s Department of Health and Social Services.

“With the likelihood of both COVID-19 and seasonal flu activity this winter, contracting either disease may weaken your immune system and make you more susceptible to the other disease,” said Dr. Bela T. Matyas, a Solano County health officer.

Solano County Public Health is urging everyone 6 months and older to get a flu vaccine.

“Symptoms of the flu can be like early symptoms of COVID-19, meaning people with flu symptoms may require a COVID-19 test and need to stay home from work and isolate while awaiting their results. It is also important to note that flu is not COVID-19, which is caused by a different virus, and that the flu is not the same as the common cold, which is also caused by different viruses.” Dr. Bela T. Matyas, Solano County Health Officer

