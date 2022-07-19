SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two probable cases of Monkeypox in Solano County are pending CDC confirmation as of Tuesday, according to the Solano County Department of Health and Social Services.

On Monday, Butte County Public Health also reported their first case of Monkeypox.

These cases are among the more than 200 probable and confirmed cases across California.

This follows Sacramento County reporting seven new possible cases on Monday, making 21 total cases in Sacramento County.

The CDC recommends the following measures to prevent or lessen the risk of infection with monkeypox:

Avoid close physical contact with people who have symptoms such as sores or rashes

Avoid contact with infected animals and materials contaminated with the virus

Isolation of infected persons until their symptoms, including rash, have gone away completely

Using appropriate personal protective equipment when caring for others with symptoms

Practice good hand hygiene, including washing your hands often with soap and warm water