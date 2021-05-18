Solano County Sheriff: 3 boat thefts in as many weeks

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – Solano County Sheriff’s deputies Eric Oberreuter and Mike Urlaub routinely patrol between the Delta and the Sacramento River.

“We want people to be safe out on the water,” Urlaub said.

But lately, they’ve come across something a bit out of the ordinary, three stolen boats in as many weeks.

“Got a tip about a suspicious boat, we went to check it out, and it appeared it had been stripped,” Urlaub told FOX40.

Another stolen boat was also found abandoned, and in Mare Island Strait deputies spotted a boat with an expired registration that came back stolen after its tags were checked.

After they gave commands and sounded the siren, a 68-year-old man came out from the forward cabin.

“Was cooperative and so he was detained as we conducted our investigation into the reported stolen vessel,” Urlaub explained.

The man was booked for possessing stolen property.

“That’s exactly why we have our marine patrol that’s out there, that works in conjunction with their partners, to keep an eye out for things like this, as well as safety issues in general out on the waterways,” said Lt. Jackson Harris with the Solano County Sheriff’s Office.

“Boats are no different than a car, so would you leave your car open to anybody? No. You wanna make sure your boat is secure, of course” Oberreuter said. “You wouldn’t leave your purse or your cell phone out in the open to be an appetizer for somebody to come and try and take it, same on your boat. “

Deputies say they want people to have fun, but to also know their boats, and be aware of their surroundings and safety.