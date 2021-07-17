Solano County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of mountain lion attack

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials suspect a mountain lion is behind the deadly attacks against a Fairfield resident’s animals. 

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office says they were made aware of the attacks Saturday morning after a resident on Solano Road found their animals. Deputies went to the scene and called over the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. 

A game warden arrived and said the animals were “likely killed by a mountain lion.” 

Officials are now warning residents in the area to be cautious and to move their pets and animals into more secure areas. 

