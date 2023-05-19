(KTXL) — A 61-year-old man was found with narcotics and cash after leading Fairfield Police on a low-speed pursuit on Wednesday night, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Kenneth Larkins was driving in the area of Auto Mall Parkway and Raleigh Drive when an officer attempted to pull him over for vehicle code violations.

After failing to yield to the officer, Larkins led the officer on a short 25 miles per hour chase southbound along Serrano Driver before parking in front of a residence near Woolner Avenue and Merlot Court.

While officers were attempting to take Larkin into custody, his girlfriend came out of the home, opened the passenger door and attempted to remove several bags from the car and bring them inside the home.

Officers also detained her and found “copious amounts” of narcotics, U.S. currency and a loaded firearm.

Larkins was booked into the Solano County Jail and is facing “multiple gun and drug” related charges and a single charge for evading a peace officer.