FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Three people died early Wednesday morning after leading California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed chase on I-80 in a stolen car, according to CHP Solano.

Officers said they tried to stop a white Hyundai at around 12:35 a.m. that was traveling east on I-80, east of American Canyon Road.

The attempted stop was initiated as the officers realized the car was stolen from a carjacking that happened in Vallejo on Tuesday.

The suspects in the car refused to yield and led police on a chase. The suspects exited the highway at Suisun Valley Road and rolled over. No other cars were involved.

Due to the crash, the three occupants of the Hyundai died.

Law enforcement officials are currently conducting a pursuit fatality investigation pursuant to Solano County protocol.