(KTXL) — On Friday, a man was booked into the Solano County Jail for allegedly committing a homicide in August of 1980, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that in 1980 two people found a body in an unincorporated area of Dixon.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was a white female and had multiple gunshot wounds in her head and neck. The sheriff’s office was unable to identify the victim until 1992 when it was found that she was 21-year-old Holly Ann Campiglia from New Jersey.

The sheriff’s office said that in 2021 evidence technicians began reviewing the cold case to see “if any of the original evidence could be resubmitted for additional DNA analysis.” The sheriff’s office then received a report from the Serological Research Institute claiming DNA was found on the evidence they resubmitted.

The sheriff’s office found that the DNA was from 76-year-old Herman Lee Hobbs, who was in prison for a murder in 1975 and convicted in 2005.

According to the sheriff’s office, a judge from the Solano County Superior Court issued an arrest warrant to remove Hobbs from “State Prison to Solano County Jail to face new charges for the murder of Campiglia, including an enhancement for the use of a gun.”

The sheriff’s office said detectives are also working with agencies in Northern California to see if Hobbs is linked to any other cases.

The sheriff’s office also said they are not releasing additional details regarding the investigation until “judicial proceedings are over.”