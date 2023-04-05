(KTXL) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said a search for a missing boater has turned into a recovery operation.

Authorities were alerted about a missing boated around 7:45 a.m. near Dutton Island and Snag Island.

Several agencies such as the U.S. Coast Guard and Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office joined in the search.

According to the sheriff’s Office, the search and rescue operation lasted through the day and into the evening, but the boater remained missing.

Due to the time that has passed, the sheriff’s office said they will transition into a recovery operation and resume searching on Wednesday.