FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield Mayor Harry Price died early Friday morning, a few days before the end of his fourth term as the city’s leader.

Mayor Price was first elected in 2005 and was reelected in 2009, 2014 and 2018, but his time in public service in the City of Fairfield stretches back decades, according to a statement from the city.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that Mayor Harry T. Price passed away early this morning,” the City of Fairfield said. “Mayor Price was just about to complete his fourth term in office but has served the public in one capacity or another for the majority of his life.”

Price moved to the city in 1965 with his family, according to the city’s website. He taught at Vanden High School for over 30 years, retiring in 1998.

He served on two city commissions in 1988 and 1992 and was elected to the Fairfield City Council in 1997. Price was soon elected vice-mayor in 1999, and then, he ran unopposed for mayor in 2005.

No information about the cause of death was given.

On Dec. 20, the Fairfield City Council is scheduled to swear in new council members and the new mayor of the city, current city council member Catherine Moy, who won the election in November.