(KTXL) — A collision on East Tabor Avenue between Falcon Drive and Manor Place on Thursday has forced a closure of the roadway, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area for the next several hours and use alternate routes as law enforcement and first responders respond to the incident.

In the area where the collision occurred is Grange Middle School of the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District along with a large residential area.

This is a developing story.