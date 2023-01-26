(KTXL) — An evacuation warning has been issued in parts of Vacaville due to “hazardous” road conditions from the storms, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office issued an evacuation warning for Gates Canyon Road “above the 2.5-mile marker” and Mix Canyon Road “above the 1.2-mile marker.”

The Solano County Resource Management engineers said that because of the storms, the roads now have “land slippage compromising their structural integrity.”

Aside from emergency vehicles, both roads have been closed to traffic since Jan. 13.

The sheriff’s office said the roads are scheduled to start being repaired on Saturday, Jan 28. Mix Canyon Road is expected to be closed for seven days while Gates Canyon Road is expected to be closed for 30 days.

According to the sheriff’s office, the evacuation warning is “prompted by emergency responders being unable to access residents while both roads are closed, creating a potential threat to life and/or property.”

Those living in the affected area can either shelter-in-place while the roads are closed or relocate. However, those chosing to relocate should know that trailers can not be towed down hill.