(KTXL) — The Fairfield Fire Department said it responded to a crash on Saturday that left four people with minor to major injuries.

One vehicle was also left with major damage.

•Video Above: 15-year-old dies in Granite Bay crash

In a social media post, the fire department said that the crash happened on the I-80 at the Airbase Parkway off-ramp.

“Engine 37, Truck 37 and Battalion 37 are currently on scene of a major vehicle accident,” read the post.

An image of the crash posted by the agency shows an SUV on the other side of the highway guardrail with the passenger door missing.

The image also shows significant damage to the SUV’s hood, headlights and windshield.

“Four occupants of the vehicle were transported to local trauma centers with minor to major injuries,” the post concluded.