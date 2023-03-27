(KTXL) — An 11-year-old girl Fairfield girl died days after being hit by a suspected drunken driver, according to the Solano County Coroner.

Fairfield Police said the girl was on East Tabor Avenue, near Grange Middle School, around 8 a.m. Thursday when she was struck by an SUV.

First responders took the 11-year-old girl to the hospital where she remained in critical condition. The coroner’s office confirmed her death on Monday.

She was identified as Terra Star Jackson.

The driver of the SUV was arrested as police suspected she was under the influence. According to police, the 32-year-old driver also had two children in the car.