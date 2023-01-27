(KTXL) — Fairfield Police said they are searching for a man suspected of trying to kidnap a girl while she was walking on North Texas Street.

Police said she was walking near a church on North Texas Street, near Cement Hill Road, around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday when the man confronted her.

-Video Above: Man helps prevent robbery

She described the man as a white man in his late 40s or early 50s and between 5 feet, 11 inches and 6 feet tall. He had a medium build with greenish/blue eyes and a gray beard.

According to police, he refused to tell the girl his name, but “insisted that her parents had sent him to pick her up.” The girl said she was going to call police, which prompted him to get in his car and leave.

The car was described as a small, newer SUV that was either black or dark gray, with chrome wheels.

Police said the girl reported the attempted kidnapping the following morning, on Thursday, to her school. School resource officers are investigating and ask anyone with information to call them at 707-428-7300.