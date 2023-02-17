(KTXL) — A Fairfield man that was reported missing earlier in the week was arrested on suspicion of murder, the Fairfield Police Department announced Friday.

Greg Hobson, 61, had been reported missing along with his wife, Anu Anand Hobson, 53, and the truck they were believed to be traveling in was last seen in Sacramento on Elk Grove Boulevard on Tuesday, according to police.

Police believe that Anu Anand was killed “based on evidence collected thus far,” although she has not been found, Fairfield Police said.

Anyone with information about Greg Hobson or Anu Anand Hobson can contact the Fairfield Police Department’s Investigation Unit at 707-428-7600.