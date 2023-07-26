(KTXL) — The Fairfield Police Department said a detective has been assigned to follow up on a 1991 murder case after a pastor who worked in the area during that time recently confessed to killing a child in 1975.

On Monday, authorities in Pennsylvania announced that David Zandstra, 83, who currently lives in Georgia, had admitted to the kidnapping and murder of 8-year-old Gretchen Harrington in Pennsylvania in 1975.

The Fairfield Police Department said they believe Zandstra lived in the Fairfield area around the time 4-year-old Amanda Campbell went missing.

Police said they had no information to share about a link between Zandstra and that case.