(KTXL) — A fatal collision in Solano County has closed lanes along westbound Interstate 80 at Magazine Street, according to the California Highway Patrol Solano Office.

According to the CHP, the crash occurred around 10 a.m. and involved two vehicles, a Dodge Ram and a box truck, that each suffered from major damage.

The Dodge struck the box truck, which was disabled on the the right hand shoulder, killing the passenger of the Dodge and causing major injury to the driver.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation and it is unclear if alcohol was involved in the incident, according to law enforcement.