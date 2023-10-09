(FOX40.COM) — Officers with the Suisun Police Department are investigating a fight between a group of teens that evolved into a shooting on Sunday night, according to police.

At 8:38 p.m., the first calls came in of a fight taking place at Heritage Park and within two minutes officers arrived at the park.

While officers were responding to the fight they heard several gunshots ring out from the park.

As officers arrived at the park they found that the group of teens had left the park and police began collecting statements and evidence from those remaining.

Investigators learned that a group of young adults may have been involved in a fight when one of the involved people fired multiple gunshots into the crowd.

All parties fled after the shooting and no one was found at the park with gunshot wounds.