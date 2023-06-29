(KTXL) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said they have launched an investigation after possible human remains were found in unincorporated Suisun City.

Officials said the remains were found when California Waterfowl Association employees were doing a vegetation evaluation near Grizzly Island and Van Sickle roads on Wednesday.

The employees reportedly found what “appeared to be an exposed bone inside of a jacket sleeve underneath vegetation growth.”

They immediately notified the sheriff’s office, and the investigators’ initial assessment was that there was fully decomposed human remains just below the surface.

Authorities began a forensic excavation, and the sheriff’s office said a partial skeletal upper has been uncovered so far.

Investigators are now looking into the circumstances surrounding the remains, and they ask anyone with information to call them at 707-784-7050.