(KTXL) — On Saturday, agents from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Special Service Unit found a man who had walked away from the Solano County Delta Conservation Camp on Thursday, Dec. 1.

According to CDCR, agents located and apprehended Raul Mejia, 22, in Los Angeles County.

CDCR said that on Aug. 2, Mejia was admitted to serve seven years and eight months for, “discharging a firearm in an inhabited dwelling/vehicle/aircraft, stalking and attempting to prevent/dissuade a witness against testifying.”

After being apprehended, Mejia was taken to California Institution for Men and will be “referred to a district attorney for consideration of escape charges.”