(KTXL) — A man died in a crash on state Route 160 near Brannan Island Road on Thursday, the California Highway Patrol said.

The driver, who has not been identified, was driving northbound on state Route 160 north of Brannan Island Road.

He then swerved left for an unknown reason, side-swiping a box truck in the southbound lanes. The CHP said he continued driving in the southbound lane and crashed head-on into a truck.

He died at the scene, according to the CHP.

Neither alcohol or drugs are believed to be a factor in the crash.