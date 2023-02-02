(KTXL) — A man died in a Suisun City hospital on Wednesday after weeks of being treated for several puncture wounds, according to the Suisun City Police Department.

The man was delivered to the hospital at 5 a.m. on Jan. 15 and police responded to the hospital at 10 a.m. after reports were made of the victims condition.

The mans wounds appeared to be caused by and edged weapon, according to police.

An investigation determined that the man received the injuries during an incident in the 200 block of Long Street in Suisun City on the morning of Jan. 15.

A homicide investigation is still ongoing and the identity of the victim is being withheld.

Those with information about the incident on Jan. 15 can contact the Suisun City Police Department at 707-421-7373.