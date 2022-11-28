RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspected drunken driver allegedly killed another driver after crashing head-on into them, the California Highway Patrol said.

According to the CHP, a woman driving a Subaru southbound on Highway 160, north of Highway 12, veered into the northbound lane and hit a Honda. The Honda was forced off the road and crashed into an embankment, trapping the driver.

Rio Vista firefighters responded to the scene around 9:40 p.m. An air ambulance with CHP arrived not long after. The driver of the Honda was rescued with the jaws of life and given treatment.

He died before making it to the hospital.

The driver of the Subaru was reportedly uninjured, and law enforcement at the scene said she showed “objective signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication.” She was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence

According to the CHP, she was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and other charges as well.