(KTXL) — The Vacaville Police Department said detectives arrested a man suspected of shooting someone after being confronted during an alleged theft.

A 32-year-old man was reported to have been shot on Dec. 21 on Farmington Drive. According to police, he was shot when he and another witness interrupted someone trying to steal a catalytic converter.

Police said he was shot in the leg and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives arrested 35-year-old Michael Heath as a suspect days later, according to police. He was booked into jail on suspicion of several felony offenses.

Anyone with information about the incident is still encouraged to call Detective Santoni at 707-469-4812.