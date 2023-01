A new Fairfield Police street team has been tasked with combatting the city’s rise in gang violence.

(KTXL) — A person was found dead on Highway 12 near Pennsylvania Avenue in Fairfield on Wednesday, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Police said that the body was found around 8:19 a.m. and injuries on the body indicate the person was involved in a traffic-related incident.

There are no further details and a heavy police presence will remain in the area as the investigation is ongoing.