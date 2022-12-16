(KTXL) — The Suisun Police Department is looking for information about a shooting on Thursday that claimed the life of one man.

At 9:50 p.m., officers arrived to a residence in the 1200 block of Potrero Circle, in eastern Suisun City, where they found a 37-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

After life-saving measures were performed and the man was taken to an area hospital, he later died of his injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Suisun City Police Department Investigations at 707-421-7373.