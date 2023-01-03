(KTXL) — With the assistance of public tips in Vacaville, two juveniles believed to have crashed a stolen vehicle on Tuesday were detained, according to the Vacaville Police Department.

Police said that a resident heard a car driving quickly and that the car then crashed into a curb. Two juveniles were reported walking away from the vehicle.

The resident found the vehicle parked sideways and it had no license plates, with the engine still running and with major damage to the front passenger wheel.

After the resident gave a description of the suspects, the Vehicle Indication Number (VIN) and the direction the suspects fled, officers “flooded the area” shortly after.

The suspects were located about a mile away from the crashed vehicle and were arrested, police said.