(KTXL) — Two people are dead after a plane crashed near Rio Vista on Thursday morning, according to the Rio Vista Police Department.

At around 11:46 a.m., police and fire officials responded to reports of a plane crash.

Personnel noticed a plane circling in a “strange manner” and signaling to ground crews.

A small-engine plane was located and two occupants were pronounced dead.

The National Transportation Safety Board said that it is “investigating the crash of a Experimental Sky Bolt near Rio Vista.”

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.