(KTXL) — The city of Fairfield announced on Friday that it will be closing several open space areas starting Friday until Wednesday, July 5 due to the increased risk of fires during the Fourth of July weekend.

The parks that will be closed include:

• Rockville Hills Regional Park

• Spyglass Open Space

• Serpas Ranch/Rolling Hills Open Space

The large amount of vegetation that has grown since the rainy winter has begun to dry and built up a large fuel load across the state.

The possible use of illegal fireworks or fireworks of any kind in these areas has caused the city to make the decision to close the parks.

In Fairfield it is illegal to use, sell or discharge any type of fireworks or explosive devices within the city boundaries.