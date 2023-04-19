(KTXL) — A seven-car collision along westbound Interstate 80 on Wednesday morning blocked traffic in Solano County, according to the California Highway Patrol Solano station.

At 8:33 a.m., the CHP said that all lanes have been cleared.

The collision occurred east of Manuel Campos Parkway, between Vacaville and Fairfield. CHP said that only minor injuries have been reported from the crash.

CHP said the number one lane was closed due to the crash and two trucks were on scene working to clear the cars from the roadway.