(FOX40.COM) — A local police department will soon begin to use artificial intelligence (AI) with the hope of reducing traffic violations.

Rio Vista Police Department in Solano County said it will begin an experiment with AI cameras along the State Route 12 Corridor on Wednesday.

“With this new camera, it doesn’t generate tickets and send people citations in the mail. it actually provides feedback to the driver,” said Rio Vista Police Department Chief John Mazer. “Identifying them while it video records the violation and says something to the effect of, ‘black Volkswagen unsafe stop’.”

The technology will also help identify pedestrian crosswalk violations and illegal left turns, which the department says is a big problem in the area. The goal is to help drivers stay safe.

Mazer said the use of AI will be helpful in identifying where the department should focus its enforcement efforts and free up officers to work on other matters.

He added, “For right now, there are no traffic citations attached to it. The community is very supportive of trying to get better compliance with the laws.”

Another camera will also be implemented in the downtown area of Rio Vista, but officials say it’s for a trial period to determine how effective they are.