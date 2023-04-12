(KTXL) — The Vacaville Police Department has created a way to make the experience of a stranger knocking on your door a bit less worrisome by requiring solicitor permits and badges.

According to police, all solicitors in Vacaville must go through a background check before being given a badge and allowed to go door-to-door.

As a way to deter solicitors from being “pushy,” they stand a chance of having their permit terminated if their behavior is reported to police.

Solicitors are advised by police to always have their badge visible at all times, respect “no soliciting signs” and remember that soliciting hours are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. (or until dark).

If a solicitor is seen violating the terms set by police, witnesses can call 707-449-5200 ext. 1.