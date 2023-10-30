(FOX40.COM) — A man was arrested in Vallejo after being found inside a stolen 2013 McLaren MP12-C, according to the Vallejo Police Department.

The McLaren was spotted on Oct. 19 near the intersection of Amador Street and Nebraska Street with a man inside.

After being detained by officers, the man claimed ownership of the supercar and said it was gifted to him by a friend.

The vehicle was towed from the scene and the family who owned it said they did not know the man and had not allowed it to be in his possession.

The man was booked into the Solano County Jail.