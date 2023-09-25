(FOX40.COM) — Advancements in DNA analysis technology have led to the exoneration of one man and the arrest of another in a 1987 Solano County cold case, according to the Solano County District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators reopened a case involving the death of a 6-year-old child who had been abducted in Vallejo and was discovered dead on Sherman Island in Sacramento County four days after he was reported missing.

The child was found to have been sexually assaulted following an autopsy, according to the district attorney’s office.

Due to having knowledge only the person responsible would know, Shawn Melton was a suspect in the case and faced charges of murder and kidnapping.

As a jury could not reach a verdict the case was dismissed.

Using modern DNA analysis investigators determined that Melton was not the suspect in the child’s death and that Fred Cain II of Central Point, Oregon was the main suspect.

On Sept. 18, Cain was arrested in Oregon with the assistance of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. He will be transferred to Solano County to face charges of murder with special circumstance allegations of kidnapping and sodomy.