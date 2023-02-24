(KTXL) — Vacaville Police said a six-month investigation into a deadly shooting led to the arrest of two suspects.

The suspects were identified by police as 22-year-old Damien Jones and 26-year-old Jeremy Fisher.

Police said two people were shot on Aug. 12, 2022, on Markham Avenue, near Trower Park, during what is believed to have been an armed robbery. Both were taken to the hospital, but one of the victims, 25-year-old Cristian Medina, died.

The other victim made a full recovery.

Jones was arrested on Wednesday after warrants were served at homes in Vacaville, Fairfield, American Canyon and Pacifica, according to police.

He was booked on suspicion of several charges:

•First-degree murder

•First-degree attempted murder

•Attempted robbery

•Assault with a deadly weapon

•Felon in possession of a firearm

•Willful discharge of a firearm with gross negligence

•Carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony

•Committing a felony while out on bail

Fisher was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder.

Police said the investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jesse Outly at 707-449-5206.