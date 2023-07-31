(KTXL) — On Friday, Travis Air Force Base received a next-generation air-to-air refueling aircraft with the arrival of the KC-46A Pegasus.

Pegasus will replace the aging KC-10 Extender that has been in service with the United States Air Force since 1981. Travis AFB was the only west coast base to operate the KC-10.

In January 2017, Travis AFB was named the preferred location for the second round of KC-46A’s by the former Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James.

United States Air Force

In preparation for the arrival of the new aircraft, the base underwent a $136.2 million project to construct a 174,300 square feet three-bay hanger that will serve as the Department of Defense’s exclusive KC-46A support facility on the west coast.

Boeing, the KC-46A’s designer, said one of the highlight features of the new airframe is its increased survivability level in contested environments due to self-protection, defensive and communication features.

“The KC-46A provides survivability, connectivity and situational awareness that are unprecedented in a tanker, allowing the crew to detect, identify, avoid and defeat threats in contested environments,” said Lynn Fox, Boeing vice president and KC-46A program manager. “We’ll continue to partner with the Air Force to evolve the Pegasus’s capabilities to meet the needs of the mission.”

By September 2024, Travis AFB will totally phase out the KC-10 and fully introduce the KC-46A as the face of aerial refueling for the base.

“Beginning today, the KC-46 stands ready to take the baton pass from the most faithful of tankers, the KC-10 Extender, whose distinctive silhouette has graced the skies over Solano County for the past three decades and extended American power worldwide for more than forty years with its defining characteristics of strength and class,” said Col. Derek Salmi, 60th AMW commander.

Pegasus will be operated by the 6th and 9th Air Refueling Squadrons for active duty and the 70th and 79th Air Refueling Squadrons in the Air Force Reserve Command.

Under current contracts, there will be a total of 179 KC-46As and the first shipment was made on Jan. 25, 2019, to McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas.